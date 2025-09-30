1st Youth Test: TN’s Deepesh shines with five wickets against Australia

BRISBANE: Seamer Deepesh Devendran impressed with a five-wicket haul to help India U19 bowl out Australia U19 for 243 and take the day one honours in the first Youth Test here on Tuesday.

Deepesh, the 17-year-old cricketer from Tamil Nadu, ended with excellent figures of 5/45 in 16.2 overs, while Kishan Kumar chipped in with 3/48 in 16 overs, playing the perfect supporting role.

Australia U19 was all out in 91.2 overs.

One-down bat Steven Hogan top-scored for the Australian team with a patient 92 off 246 balls, waging a lone battle even as some of his colleagues perished after getting their eye in.

Zed Hollick was the next best scorer for Australia, making 38 off 94 balls.

Batting first after winning the toss, Australia lost two wickets for 30 runs with Deepesh and Kishan Kumar making a breakthrough each at the Ian Healy Oval.

Off-spinner Anmoljeet Singh accounted for the wicket of skipper Will Malajczuk (21) to leave Australia at a tricky 78 for three in the first session itself.

Khilan Patel and Deepesh then sent back Hollick and wicketkeeper Simon Budge as Australia skipped to 167 for five.

The lack of a single decent partnership hurt Australia on the opening day, as the Indian bowlers maintained a disciplined line and length to torment the home team’s batters.

Prior to the two-match Youth Test rubber, the two teams faced each other in a three-game Youth ODI series, which the Ayush Mhatre-led India won 3-0.

Visiting India won the first Youth ODI by 57 runs, before completing a series win with 51 and 167-run margins in the other matches.

The second Youth Test will be played from October 7-10 at the Great Barrier Reef Arena in Mackay.

Brief scores: Australia U-19 243 in 91.2 overs (S Hogan 92, D Deepesh 5/45, K Kishan 3/48) vs India U-19