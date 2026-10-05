1st 'Unofficial' ODI: Test for fringe pacers as India A take on Australia A

The series garnered a lot of attention as it was supposed to be flamboyant superstar Hardik Pandya's return to competitive cricket but a right shin injury has ruled him out for an indefinite period.

As far as seam a bowling all-rounder is concerned, Indian cricket doesn't have multiple options with Pandya, Nitish Kumar Reddy and Suryansh Shedge being the top three right now.

Shedge, who had just completed his rehab at the Centre of Excellence, has replaced Pandya in the India A side.

Naman Dhir, who has now linked up with India seniors for the T20s, has been replaced by the ever-improving Anukul Roy.

The Ruturaj Gaikwad-led side is a star-studded batting unit with the skipper himself, Devdutt Padikkal, B Sai Sudharsan and Rajat Patidar all having played for the senior national team.

However, for the national selectors led by Pragyan Ojha, the bigger concern is the search for good ODI bowlers coming through pathways teams.