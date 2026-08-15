1st Test: Rahul, Devdutt carry India to 101/1 at Day 1 lunch against SL

Rahul (32) and Devdutt (35) were at the crease when the lunch was taken. The second wicket pair has so far added 54 runs in 16 overs.

However, the break could have been even sweeter for the tourists if there was no mix-up between Jaiswal, who lost balance after a collision with the bowler, and Rahul.

The horrible yes-no situation between them saw both the batters ending up at non-striker's end with Jaiswal, who looked good during his 37-ball 32, eventually had to walk off.

But that temporary set back did not affect India’s scoring rate as they motored around four an over.