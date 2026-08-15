1st Test: Padikkal''s maiden ton takes India to 288/2 against SL on Day 1

Padikkal, whose last appearance in whites was against Australia in Perth in 2024, underlined the progress and maturity as a batter in the interim, bringing up his maiden international hundred in 134 balls.

Rishabh Pant was giving him company on 27 at close with whom Padikkal has added 52 runs for the unbroken third wicket stand.

Before KL Rahul retired hurt on 77 (162b), the Karnataka pair added 150 runs for the second wicket to keep the Lankans pinned to the wall.

Even during that alliance, the lead cast was Padikkal, who scored fluently around the wicket. In fact, his first 20 runs came at a strike-rate close to 100 before settling into a more steady rhythm.