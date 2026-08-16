1st Test: Padikkal 167, Jurel's fifty carry India to 460/9 on day two despite SL bowlers' improved show

Kuldeep Yadav (12) and Prasidh Krishna (1) were batting at close.

Rains of varying intensity and the resultant wet outfield delayed the start of the day's play until 2.35 pm, and the long break seemed to have rejuvenated the Lankans more.

The home bowlers produced better lines and lengths than day one, cutting down the scoring areas of Indian batters, who resumed from a far stronger 288 for two.

It was the perfect launching pad to be in a far healthier position, but the tourists lost seven wickets some to the Lankan spinners' guile and some to their own indiscretions for 172 runs.

Padikkal, who started from 131, brought up his maiden 150 in 215 balls when he pulled pacer Asitha Fernando for a boundary.