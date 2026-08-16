1st Test: Devdutt makes 167, but SL bowlers limit India to 364/5 at tea on rain-hit Day 2

Rains of varying intensity and the resultant wet outfield delayed the start of the day's play until 2.35 pm, and the long break seemed to have rejuvenated the Lankans more.

The home bowlers produced better lines and lengths than day one, cutting down the scoring areas of Indian batters, who resumed from a far stronger 288 for two.

Rishabh Pant, overnight 27, looked edgy in the middle, especially against off-spinner Keshara Nuwantha (2/133).

The impressive young man was not afraid to give the ball some air and an impatient Pant was ready to oblige.

The left-hander's loft was devoid of any timing and found Sonal Dinusha, who completed the catch running in from mid-off. Pant was out for 39.