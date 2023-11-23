1st T20I: India wins the toss and opts to bowl against Australia

CHENNAI: The Indian side led by Suryakumar Yadav has won the toss and has elected to field first against Australia in the first T20 game in Dr YS Rajasekhara Reddy ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium in Vishakapatnam.



Winning the toss, Suryakumar said there will be dew factor later in the game making batting better.

Here are the playing XI of both the sides:

Australia: Matthew Short, Steven Smith, Josh Inglis, Aaron Hardie, Marcus Stoinis, Tim David, Matthew Wade(w/c), Sean Abbott, Nathan Ellis, Jason Behrendorff, Tanveer Sangha

India: Ruturaj Gaikwad, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Ishan Kishan(w), Suryakumar Yadav(c), Tilak Varma, Rinku Singh, Axar Patel, Ravi Bishnoi, Arshdeep Singh, Mukesh Kumar, Prasidh Krishna