1st T20I: India wins the toss and opts to bowl against Australia

Winning the toss, Suryakumar said there will be dew factor later in the game making batting better.

ByOnline DeskOnline Desk|23 Nov 2023 1:14 PM GMT
Visuals from the toss

CHENNAI: The Indian side led by Suryakumar Yadav has won the toss and has elected to field first against Australia in the first T20 game in Dr YS Rajasekhara Reddy ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium in Vishakapatnam.

Here are the playing XI of both the sides:

Australia: Matthew Short, Steven Smith, Josh Inglis, Aaron Hardie, Marcus Stoinis, Tim David, Matthew Wade(w/c), Sean Abbott, Nathan Ellis, Jason Behrendorff, Tanveer Sangha

India: Ruturaj Gaikwad, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Ishan Kishan(w), Suryakumar Yadav(c), Tilak Varma, Rinku Singh, Axar Patel, Ravi Bishnoi, Arshdeep Singh, Mukesh Kumar, Prasidh Krishna

AustraliaIndiaCricketSportsSuryakumar Yadav
Online Desk

