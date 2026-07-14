1st ODI: Rohit, Virat return as England elect to bat against India in Birmingham

England marked two significant milestones ahead of the opening ODI against India as wicketkeeper-batter Jos Buttler became only the second English cricketer to play 200 One-Day Internationals, joining former captain Eoin Morgan (225 ODIs). Meanwhile, fast bowler Josh Tongue made his ODI debut for England, while left-arm spinner Liam Dawson celebrated his 50th international appearance across formats.

England captain Harry Brook said his side opted to bat first after winning the toss, believing the surface would favour batting early before offering assistance to the spinners later in the match. Brook said England would approach the ODI series with the same mindset as the T20s by quickly assessing conditions, maintaining clear communication and adapting as the game progresses. He added that having a largely similar squad across the two white-ball formats gives him confidence as captain and reflects the faith the team management has in the group. While acknowledging England's inconsistent ODI performances in recent years, Brook expressed hope that the team could "turn the page" and deliver consistent results, insisting they have the players to do so. He also confirmed England had gone in with a balanced bowling attack comprising two spinners and three seamers.