1st ODI: Mooney, Healy guide Australia to easy 6-wicket win over India

After bowling India out for 214, the hosts made light work of the chase, riding on half-centuries from captain Alyssa Healy and the ever-reliable Beth Mooney. India had promised more at different stages, but ultimately fell short on a surface that offered seam movement early and grip for the spinners as the innings progressed.

Opting to bat first, India were jolted in the opening over when Megan Schutt trapped Pratika Rawal lbw, and the early pressure intensified with the dismissal of Shafali Verma soon after. Smriti Mandhana weathered a testing passage, surviving a few nervy moments before compiling a composed 58 to steady the innings.