1st ODI: India eye game-time for young names, Ro-Ko readiness against West Indies

India are scheduled to play between 14 to 20 ODIs (if a planned series vs SA before WC happens as per plan) ahead of the global showpiece, and they would want to make each one of them count to travel to South Africa with a settled 15.

It demands a three-layered approach. The first point will be to keep someone like Yashasvi Jaiswal in the 50-over scheme of things

Jaiswal played three matches against Afghanistan, largely because of the absence of injured Kohli, which forced skipper Shubman Gill to bat a slot down the order at No. 3.

But in the ensuing one-dayers against England, Gill reclaimed his opening slot after Kohli’s return but the whole sequence meant that Jaiswal was not even included in the squad.

Now that the left-hander has returned for this series, partially because Shreyas Iyer and Ishan Kishan are in Japan for the Asian Games duty, the management will think hard whether to pair him again with Rohit from match one or continue with the Rohit-Gill combination.

That brings us to Rohit. Rohit temporarily shushed the clamour around his future with a typically marauding hundred against England at the Lord’s.