18th edition of VAP Trophy kicks off

CHENNAI: The 18’th edition of the VAP Trophy, season 2023-24 kicked off on Wednesday with the teams contesting in one day format for first division.

In Group A, GlobeTrotters won the toss and elected to bat, posing a mammoth total of 300 runs on the board in 50 overs against Sanmar-Alwarpet with Bhargav Merai scoring a commendable 94 runs.

In response Sanmar could manage only 128 runs with S Ajith Ram picking up five wickets for Globe Trotters.

BRIEF SCORES: Globe Trotters 300 in 50 overs (Bhargav Merai 94, MS Washington Sundar 42, U Mukilesh 71, TD Lokesh Raj 3/34, P Nimral Kumar 3/45) bt. Sanmar Alwarpet 128 in 29.5 overs (S Radhakrishnan 44, S Ajith Ram 5/25, Ajay Krishna 3/28); Sea Hawks 160/9 in 50 overs lost to India Cements - Vijay 164/7 in 38.1 overs (Pradosh Ranjan Paul 72 not out); India Pistons 243 in 44.5 overs (S Harish 50, S Sujay 60, Vignesh Kannan 4/36) bt. AG’s Office 195 in 43.2 overs (Shubhang Mishra 57, AC Prathiban 40, H Prashid Akash 4/45); Group B: Sanmar-Jolly Rovers CC 265/6 in 50 overs (G Ajitesh 40, B Aparajith 40, Dhruv Shorey 54 not out, P Vidyuth 3/46) lost to Kalpathi Investments-Young Stars 266/5 in 48.2 overs (Naushad Shafi Shaikh 126, C Hari Nishaanth 46); India Cements-UFCC (T Nagar) 250/9 in 50 overs (Rahul Ayyappan Harish 73, M Abhinav 42) bt. India Cements-Grand Slam 223 in 42.3 overs (P Hemcharan 100, S Adithya Geethan 3/38, Manav Parakh 3/31); Take Solutions-MRC A 232 in 48 overs (B Anirudh Sitaram 88, Sunny Sandhu 69, K Easwaran 4/45, Sachin Rathi 3/39) bt. Nelson 193 in 41.4 overs (W Antony Dhas 78, VP Diran 4/18)

