18 years & 7 trophies later, Fleming's CSK era ends

CHENNAI: After 18 years, during which he was instrumental in Chennai Super Kings lifting seven trophies – five Indian Premier League titles (2010, 11, 18, 2021, 23) and two Champions League T20 trophies (2010 & 14) – the Chennai Super Kings-Stephen Fleming love story has ended in a rather tragic manner.
After three trophy-less years at the Super Kings, the franchise had finally decided to end things with its superstar coach on Monday, marking the end of not just an era but a legacy, one built on trust, consistency, and team-over-individual culture. The franchise announced this saying it brought to close “one of the most successful and enduring partnerships in IPL history. The decision was reached with respect and gratitude, following a series of open and honest discussions between Fleming and the Super Kings management."
The writing, however, was certainly on the wall, especially with the five-time IPL winners struggling to cope with the ever-evolving demands of modern-day T20s.
"Eighteen years is a lifetime in sport, and I leave with nothing but gratitude," Fleming said in a statement.
Texas Super Kings finishing last in a six-team competition only added to the scrutiny surrounding his future.