18-year-old Vitor could join Barcelona in January

CATALONIA: FC Barcelona could promote 18-year-old striker Vitor Roque from Brazil to their first-team squad as early as next January, the club’s Director of Sports, Deco, revealed.

Barcelona initially signed the young forward during the summer, planning for him to join the first-team squad for the 2024-2025 season. However, in an interview with El Mundo Deportivo newspaper, Deco disclosed that the move might occur sooner if Barcelona can comply with LaLiga’s financial fair play requirements.

“We don’t know yet if we can bring him or not, but if we can bring him in January, he would be set to join the team,” Deco stated.

Despite his age, Roque has already netted 27 goals in 77 appearances for Athletico Paranaense in Brazil, although he is currently sidelined due to an ankle injury.

“The club’s doctors are in contact with those of Paranaense. I know that he is recovering well, that he is fine and that he will return to training soon,” Deco shared about the youngster, whom he characterized as “a footballer that has a style similar to that of Barca.”

“As far as technical quality is concerned, he has got a lot of personality. and that is good, because Barcelona is a tough club to play for,” Deco concluded.