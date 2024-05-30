18-year-old Praggnanandhaa bags his first classical win over Magnus Carlsen in Norway Chess Open

CHENNAI: Indian Grandmaster Praggnanandhaa defeated Magnus Carlsen on Wednesday, for the first time in classical chess. The games were part of the Norway Chess tournament in Stavanger

"Playing Magnus Carlsen on his home turf is not a challenge for me," were the very words 18-year-old GM Praggnanandhaa voiced before heading out for the Norway Chess Championship earlier this week.

As India wakes up tomorrow, headlines in the news would read that Commonwealth Chess Champion Praggnanandhaa has secured his first-ever classic game victory over Magnus Carlsen, in his hometown of Norway.

Praggnanandhaa defeated Carlsen with the white pieces in the third round of Norway Chess. He had a fantastic game where he opened an advantage for himself from the very start and converted it successfully. The win propels Pragg to the sole lead position with 5.5/9 points in the tournament.

On the other side of the chess table, his sister Vaishali R leads the women’s points table after defeating Koneru Humpy in their round-2 classical match earlier on Wednesday.