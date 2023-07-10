16-year-old Pune boy Sarthak steals the show

CHENNAI: Petronas TVS Racing’s Sarthak Chavan, a 16-year-old from Pune, came of age at the Madras International Circuit here on Sunday as he scored the biggest win of his blossoming career by trumping the Pro-Stock 165cc Open field in the second round of the MRF MMSC FMSCI Indian National Motorcycle Racing Championship 2023.

Sarthak’s landmark victory saw him lead a 1-2 finish for his team with KY Ahamed coming second. Rajiv Sethu of RACR Castrol Power1 Ultimate completed a weekend double in the Pro-Stock 301-400cc Open category. Also tasting success were Vignesh Goud from Race’ists Motorcycle Club and Ann Jennifer of Alpha Racing.

While Vignesh completed a second double of the season in the Novice (Stock 165cc) category, Ann notched up her maiden win of the season in the Girls (Stock 165cc) class.

Pacer Yamaha riders Mathana Kumar and Prabhu Arunagiri, who had finished second and third respectively in the Pro-Stock 165cc Open Race 1 on Saturday, were disqualified for technical infringements following post-race scrutiny. Consequently, the riders who finished behind the Pacer Yamaha pair gained two spots.

Pro-Stock 301-400cc Open: Race 2: 1. Rajiv Sethu (RACR Castrol Power1 Ultimate) (15 minutes, 17.576 seconds); 2. Sarthak Chavan (Petronas TVS Racing) (15:21.418); 3. Jagan Kumar (Petronas TVS Racing) (15:24.845). Pro-Stock 165cc Open: Race 2: 1. Sarthak Chavan (Petronas TVS Racing) (15:48.536); 2. KY Ahamed (Petronas TVS Racing) (15:49.371); 3. Rajiv Sethu (RACR Castrol Power1 Ultimate) (15:49.620); Race 1 (revised, held on Saturday): 1. Rajiv Sethu (11:49.749); 2. Sarthak Chavan (11:50.287); 3. Jagan Kumar (Petronas TVS Racing) (11:54.150). Novice (Stock 165cc): Race 2: 1. Vignesh Goud (Race’ists Motorcycle Club) (13:03.852); 2. Manvith Reddy K (RACR Castrol Power1 Ultimate) (13:13.061); 3. Savion Sabu (Axor Sparks Racing) (13:13.085). Girls (Stock 165cc): 1. Ann Jennifer (Alpha Racing) (11:02.333); 2. Ryhana Bee (Axor Sparks Racing) (11:02.564); 3. Lani Fernandez (RACR Castrol Power1 Ultimate) (11:03.172)