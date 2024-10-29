12th Fail movie director's son notches big runs in Ranji Trophy Plate Division

CHENNAI: Agni Chopra made headlines once again by scoring yet another double ton, steering Mizoram to a famous victory over Manipur in the ongoing Ranji Trophy Plate Division.

This was his third consecutive ton this season.

Agni, the son of filmmaker Vidhu Vinod Chopra and film critic Anupama Chopra, had already caught the attention of the cricketing fraternity by notching scores of 105, 101, 114, 10, 164, 15, 166, and 92 in his first four Ranji games.

At 25 years old, he became the first batter to score four consecutive tons in his first four games—a feat even Sir Don Bradman couldn’t achieve.

Agni previously scored 110 and an unbeaten 238 against Arunachal Pradesh, leading his team to a commanding victory by 267 runs.

He has scored eight centuries in his 17 innings of first-class cricket.

Earlier, he represented Mumbai in the U-19 and U-23 categories before his coach, Khuspreet Singh, advised him to play for another team to gain more playing time.

Although all his big knocks came against Plate Division bowlers, it will be a different ball game facing the bowlers in the 32-team Elite League.

After the win on Tuesday, Mizoram climbed a spot and now has 13 points from three matches.