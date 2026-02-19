11 days that blew the Premier League title race wide open

Then things started to go wrong.

By the time Arsenal takes the field in Sunday's north London derby against Tottenham, its advantage over second-placed Manchester City could be just two points.

Over a bruising 11-day period, what was beginning to look like a procession towards a first league title in 22 years was now far less certain. The momentum has shifted in the direction of City, which has very recent form for chasing down Arsenal in the final straight.

Having led the way for so long this season, Arsenal is melting again in the heat of the title race.

The turning pointIf City goes on to win a seventh title in nine years, its dramatic 2-1 victory against Liverpool will likely go down as the defining moment of the season.