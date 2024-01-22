1000 PKL matches: Journey of triumphs and unforgettable moments

NEW DELHI: In a jubilant celebration of a decade of electrifying kabaddi action, the Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) recently achieved a milestone with its 1000th match. The league, which has become synonymous with skill, strategic prowess and athleticism, showcased the essence of the sport in a spectacular display that left fans and enthusiasts in awe.



The journey of the Pro Kabaddi League has been nothing short of a sporting revolution, transforming the ancient Indian game into a glamourous setting. From its humble beginnings, the league has grown exponentially, captivating audiences and contributing significantly to the rise of kabaddi as a mainstream sport.

The contest between Bengal Warriors and Bengaluru Bulls officially marked the 1000th match of the league on January 15 in the Pink City Jaipur.

Beyond the fantastic gameplay, the 1000th match also served as a nostalgic reflection on the league's history. Iconic moments, memorable matches, and the evolution of legendary players flashed before the eyes, underscoring the league's profound impact on the sporting landscape.

On the momentous occasion in Jaipur, Kabaddi legends -- Anup Kumar, Manjeet Chillar, Ajay Thakur, Rishank Devadiga and Dharmraj Cheralathan-- converged to etch an unforgettable moment into the very core of their hearts— a moment that crystallised the culmination of their contributions to the sport.

Anup, who was a part of the league as a player, coach and commentator, reminisced about the moment when he first heard that the Pro Kabaddi League was in the works, admitting that he initially harboured doubts about the league's eventual fruition. He confessed that the idea of the PKL becoming a reality seemed implausible to him at the time.

"When our pre-shoots were happening, we felt very strange, we did not think at all that there would be a league. It seemed to us that this drama was going on like this and it would end after a little while. But when everything was finalised, the season started, we played a first match, then we saw Kabaddi differently on such a big platform with proper broadcast and that day we realized that yes, we are Kabaddi players and felt a sense of pride," said Anup.

The initiation of the Pro Kabaddi League represented a move to modernise an age-old sport deeply embedded in rural India. Beyond the shift from mud to mat, the league brought in elements like lights, cameras, and air-conditioned arenas, creating an atmosphere resonating with fan cheers and drawing in a star-studded audience from different fields.

Since its inception, PKL, which is the second most-watched competition in the country, only behind Indian Premier League (IPL).

The transformative impact of the league is most evident in the lives of players hailing from simple backgrounds, signifying a substantial positive change in their lifestyle.

Anup said: "Kabaddi is a game which children from ordinary families play. In the league, even children from economically disadvantaged backgrounds, who once struggled to secure two meals a day, are now playing based on their skills and performances. This shift has not only provided them with substantial earnings but also provided them opportunities to enhance their standard of living.

To this, a former India captain and Padma Shri Ajay Thakur added: "When we commenced our journey in Kabaddi, the sport wasn't widely recognised; it was predominantly played in rural villages. Our initial motivation stemmed from the fact that individuals held respect for those who gained little popularity in the village. We aspired to earn that respect, little realising that our journey would propel us to the level we find ourselves in today."

He continued: "You won't believe that I was rejected during my attempt to join Chandigarh Police as a Constable. Now, I hold the position of DSP, and I owe it all to Kabaddi and the Pro Kabaddi League, which significantly elevated the recognition of players. In the present day, these young players have not only achieved financial stability but have also secured impressive job opportunities."

Since its 2014 inception, the Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) has revolutionized the sport, attracting widespread participation from all corners of the country. Through seasons and new initiatives, it has become a catalyst for young talent. Kabaddi now stands as a viable career option for players in India and beyond.

The 1000th match was not just a milestone; it was a celebration of resilience, determination, and the enduring spirit of kabaddi. As the league continues to evolve and inspire, the Pro Kabaddi League's 1000th match stands as a milestone that marks not just a numerical achievement but a decade of indelible memories etched in the hearts of kabaddi enthusiasts.