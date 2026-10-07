10 years of your leadership have been fantastic: Smriti Mandhana hails Harmanpreet Kaur

Harmanpreet stepped down as captain across formats on Tuesday, bringing curtains down on a decade-long captaincy tenure in which she led the team to its maiden ODI World Cup title in November 2025 and two Asian Games gold medals in 2023 and 2026.

“Its been a pleasure playing with you for so many years,” Mandhana wrote on her Instagram page.

“Ten years of your leadership have been fantastic and together, we will strive to bring many more laurels for our nation,” she added.

Mandhana, now an all-format leader, will start her full-time captaincy job with the home T20I and ODI series against Zimbabwe later this month.