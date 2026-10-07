10 years of your leadership have been fantastic: Smriti Mandhana hails Harmanpreet Kaur

MUMBAI: The newly-appointed India women’s cricket team captain Smriti Mandhana on Wednesday hailed her predecessor Harmanpreet Kaur's leadership stint as "fantastic" and hoped to continue the journey together for some more time.
Harmanpreet stepped down as captain across formats on Tuesday, bringing curtains down on a decade-long captaincy tenure in which she led the team to its maiden ODI World Cup title in November 2025 and two Asian Games gold medals in 2023 and 2026.
“Its been a pleasure playing with you for so many years,” Mandhana wrote on her Instagram page.
“Ten years of your leadership have been fantastic and together, we will strive to bring many more laurels for our nation,” she added.
Mandhana, now an all-format leader, will start her full-time captaincy job with the home T20I and ODI series against Zimbabwe later this month.
India batter Jemimah Rodrigues, who is currently sidelined with a hamstring injury, thanked Harmanpreet for her leadership.
"Congratulations on everything you’ve achieved. Thanks for the years of leadership and for everything you did for the team!," Jemimah wrote.
India wicketkeeper-batter Richa Ghosh shared a picture on social media carrying Harmanpreet on her back, and said the next phase is only the start of a new chapter.
“Captaincy may be a chapter that ends today, but the impact of a leader never fades,” Richa wrote.
“Harry di, you’ve given so much to Indian cricket and to all of us who have had the privilege of playing alongside you.
“Thank you for the belief, the guidance, the fight and all the memories. This isn’t goodbye — it’s simply a new chapter. Keep doing what do you best, Harry di,” she added.
India spinner Shree Charani, who remained Harmanpreet’s go-to bowler across formats and conditions while rising rapidly in her career since making debut, also expressed her gratitude.
“Your leadership, dedication, and the way you’ve always supported and motivated the team have meant so much to all of us,” she wrote.
“It has been a privilege to be a part of the team under your leadership. I’m truly grateful for all your support, encouragement, and guidance. It means a lot to me.”
India seamer Renuka Singh Thakur thanked Harmanpreet for inspiring others and paving the way.
“Thank you, Harry di. It’s been an honour to share the field with you and learn from you. Thank you for inspiring us and paving the way for many of us. Wishing you the very best for everything ahead,” Renuka wrote on Tuesday.
Former India all-rounder Suresh Raina also hailed Harmanpreet's stint as the captain.
"What a journey, what a leader! Captaincy built on courage, character and countless unforgettable memories. More power to you, Harman!," Raina expressed.
Harmanpreet will continue to be a part of the Indian side and was named in both the squads for the Zimbabwe series.