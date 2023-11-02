10-year-old secures 1st prize in Chess U-10 catagory

CHENNAI: City based 10 years old boy R.Shrivatsan, achieved a stunning victory by securing first prize in chess game under 10 category (U10) Inter school level Chess tournament held at SV High School, Vanagaram, Chennai.

First prize Winner Shrivatsan is studying in 5th standard at St. Joseph Anglo Indian Matric Higher Secondary School, Vepery.

He is the only boy who won the trophy among around 62 boys participated from various other schools under age 10 category, and won the Trophy in this level because of motivation by his school teachers and parents as his mother R. Porselvi is a house wife and father G.Ragu working in a private organization.

Shrivatsan excels in his studies besides sports activities.

Inter School Level Chess Tournament was organised recently by SV High School (CBSE) Vanagaram, Chennai in association with BEANIES & ROMPERS (New Born Essential) a sports and games promoting team among young aspirants.

The school staff, management and organisers of this inter school level chess tournament wishes Shrivatsan good luck to win in the Nationals and also for his unwavering commitment is highly appreciated.