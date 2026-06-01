10 year challenge: Virat Kohli is now a serial winner

On the very same stage where he encountered a heartbreak, 10 years later, Kohli found the utmost joy when he spearheaded the run chase against Gujarat Titans on Sunday, with an unbeaten 75, where his first 50 runs came off 25 balls—his fastest-ever IPL half-century. "I've thought of this moment many times... that once when we win the IPL, I should be standing there hitting the winning runs. Tonight, it was possible,” Kohli said after his 75 no in the post-match presentation.



In terms of 10 year challenge, this is perhaps one of the more significant ones in Indian cricket, considering Kohli did not just upgrade his IPL trophies to two but also ensured that his game saw a rapid rise, in terms of scoring rate. This season, the Indian batter has smashed 675 runs, with an upgraded strike rate of 165.84, showing why you can’t quite write him off yet. On the biggest night of IPL 2026, Kohli went for the kill, getting off the blocks pretty quickly, showing his hunger and desire to succeed at the biggest level.