10-wicket win for TN women against Haryana

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu achieved a 10-wicket win over Haryana in the fourth round of the Group E of the BCCI women’s U-19 T20 tournament in Ranchi on Tuesday. After restricting Haryana to 80 for seven with leg-spinner R Iswarya Lakshmi taking three wickets for 14 runs, TN chased it down in 16.4 overs.

G Kamalini was unbeaten on 50 (55b, 9x4), while M Sabrina was not out on 31.

Haryana 80/7 in 20 overs (Tanishka Sharma 44, R Iswarya Lakshmi 3/14) lost to Tamil Nadu 82 for no loss in 16.4 overs (M Sabrina 31 not out, G Kamalini 50*)