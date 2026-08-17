10-man Lens stuns Paris Saint-Germain 1-0 to claim its first French Super Cup

Thauvin found the net in the 32nd minute and Lens held on for the victory despite playing a man down from the 39th after Kyllian Antonio was sent off for a hard foul.

Lens, the French Cup winner, was runner-up to PSG in the French league last season, ending six points behind its rival.

PSG, trying to win its fifth consecutive French Super Cup, saw Nuno Mendes ejected in the 87th.