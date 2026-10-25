0.356 seconds: Dhruvh braves frantic final-lap skirmish to win

COIMBATORE: Defending champion Dhruvh Goswami bounced back in style on the final day of Round 1 of the CTR-JK Tyre FMSCI Indian National Car Racing Championship 2026, winning the first of two LGB Formula 4 races at the Kari Motor Speedway, here on Sunday.
After a difficult opening day, Goswami showed his composure through multiple safety-car interruptions before producing a decisive outside overtake on Mehul Agarwal to reclaim the lead and seal victory by 0.356 seconds in a tense finish. The Meco Racing driver had to negotiate an extra formation lap and a chaotic final lap, but held his nerve to finish ahead of the chasing pack, with Arya Singh taking third place.
Goswami's recovery was the highlight of a rain-hit final day that saw eight races across categories, including a 0.004-second photo finish for fourth place in the F1300 Novice Cup and a last-corner collision in the Indian Super Touring Cars.
The second LGB Formula 4 race, however, was curtailed by torrential rain and poor visibility. Starting behind the safety car, the race was red-flagged and classified after nine laps, with Balaprasath converting pole position into victory, 0.392 seconds ahead of teammate Agarwal. Meco Racing's Raghul Rangasamy finished third, 1.056 seconds behind the winner. Goswami and Balaprasath thus shared the two wins on Sunday, while Agarwal also made a strong impression with a second-place finish in the rain-shortened race.
In the Royal Enfield Continental GT Cup, Bangalore's Anish Shetty charged from fifth on the grid to win the Pro class by 4.091 seconds over Navaneeth Kumar, setting the fastest lap of 1:15.648. Senthil Kumar finished third.
Vadodara's Kabir Sahoch completed a hat-trick of wins in the Amateur class, holding off the challengers to finish 1.793 seconds clear. Harish Yodhin and Saurav Sanjay Dey completed the podium. The championship moves to Round 2 at the Kari Motor Speedway from November 13-15.