0.356 seconds: Dhruvh braves frantic final-lap skirmish to win

After a difficult opening day, Goswami showed his composure through multiple safety-car interruptions before producing a decisive outside overtake on Mehul Agarwal to reclaim the lead and seal victory by 0.356 seconds in a tense finish. The Meco Racing driver had to negotiate an extra formation lap and a chaotic final lap, but held his nerve to finish ahead of the chasing pack, with Arya Singh taking third place.

Goswami's recovery was the highlight of a rain-hit final day that saw eight races across categories, including a 0.004-second photo finish for fourth place in the F1300 Novice Cup and a last-corner collision in the Indian Super Touring Cars.