0.032 seconds: Augustine Boby’s last-lap skirmish stuns Shetty

DTS Racing's Boby edged Meco Racing's Shetty after a late safety-car restart set up a frantic finish. Pranav Ramasamy grabbed the early lead, but Boby worked his way to the front from fifth on the grid. Shetty, who had slipped down the order from pole, recovered before passing Ramasamy on the inside in the closing stages to take second. Ramasamy finished third, while Boby set the fastest lap of 1:16.953.

Elsewhere, Dark Don Racing's Mehul Agarwal snatched victory from teammate Arya Singh by just 0.237 seconds with a late overtake in a closely fought 15-lap race. Agarwal eventually overtook Singh with two laps remaining, while Goswami recovered third ahead of Raghul Rangasamy. Patnaik finished fifth overall and first among the Rookies, ahead of Ashok Lal and Vikram Moodigere. Agarwal also set the fastest lap of 1:16.944.