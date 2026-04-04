Work in unison with allies: CM Stalin to functionaries

During the interaction, Stalin urged party cadres to work unitedly and intensify campaign efforts, stressing the need to set aside differences and focus on securing victory. He also called upon party workers to closely coordinate with alliance partners across all constituencies to ensure a smooth and effective campaign on the ground.

A wide range of functionaries participated in the meeting, including DMK headquarters office-bearers, district secretaries, district-level leaders, party candidates, and local office-bearers such as area, town, union and ward secretaries, along with constituency in-charges.