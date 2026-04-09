Women's Reservation Bill 'merely a spectacle': Kanimozhi

CHENNAI: DMK leader Kanimozhi Somu has termed the Women's Reservation Bill a "political gimmick" and said that the late-night sessions were "merely a spectacle."
The BJP can never capture power in Tamil Nadu as long as Dravidian ideology remains the state's foundation, she said. "The late-night sessions were conducted merely to create a spectacle for the world," Somu told PTI Videos.
The Rajya Sabha voted unanimously for the Women's Reservation Bill during a late-night session on 21 September, 2023.
Somu claimed the BJP had previously stalled the same bill during the UPA regime.
The DMK Rajya Sabha member accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi of using the legislation for vote-bank politics ahead of the 2024 parliamentary elections and now the state polls.
Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday said that the proposed amendments to the Women Reservation Act are not just a legislative exercise but a reflection of the aspirations of crores of women across India and urged all MPs to come together to support this significant move.
The Budget Session of Parliament has been extended, and a special three-day sitting of the House has been convened on April 16 to 18 when the 'Nari Shakti Vandan Adhiniyam', more commonly known as Women Reservation Act, would be amended for its implementation from 2029 general elections.
It will ensure an increase in the number of Lok Sabha seats to 816, of which 273 will be reserved for women.
Responding to claims by BJP leaders regarding a shift in power in Tamil Nadu, Somu said, "the state remains a stronghold of the Dravidian movement pioneered by Periyar, Anna and M Karunanidhi".
The Assembly elections in Tamil Nadu will be held on April 23.
Taking a swipe at newly formed TVK led by actor Vijay, she said that while anyone is free to form a party, they must first prove their commitment on the ground.
She referenced the Karur stampede tragedy, stating that leaders must stand by the people in times of crisis before making claims about the political future of the state.
Somu also launched a sharp counter-attack on AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami over his allegations of anarchy and law and order issues.
She further condemned his remarks regarding the state's Covid-19 management, recalling the DMK's 'Ondrinaivom Vaa' initiative while in the opposition.
'Ondrinaivom Vaa' (Lets unite) initiative was launched by DMK during the Covid pandemic to assist people.
The DMK leader further challenged Palaniswami on his own track record, citing the Pollachi sexual abuse case and the Thoothukudi police firing. She stated that the AIADMK leader lacks the moral standing to criticise the current administration's welfare schemes or its handling of law and order.
"The people of Tamil Nadu know the truth, and the opposition is speaking out of desperation because they realise the DMK is poised for another victory in 2026 polls," she said.