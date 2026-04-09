Women's Reservation Bill 'merely a spectacle': Kanimozhi

The BJP can never capture power in Tamil Nadu as long as Dravidian ideology remains the state's foundation, she said. "The late-night sessions were conducted merely to create a spectacle for the world," Somu told PTI Videos.

The Rajya Sabha voted unanimously for the Women's Reservation Bill during a late-night session on 21 September, 2023.

Somu claimed the BJP had previously stalled the same bill during the UPA regime.

The DMK Rajya Sabha member accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi of using the legislation for vote-bank politics ahead of the 2024 parliamentary elections and now the state polls.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday said that the proposed amendments to the Women Reservation Act are not just a legislative exercise but a reflection of the aspirations of crores of women across India and urged all MPs to come together to support this significant move.