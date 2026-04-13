Woman assaulted for opposing party sticker pasting near Pollachi, Vijay seeks action

Violation and assault alleged

According to the video, the incident occurred when a group pasted party stickers on the wall of a woman’s house without permission. When the occupants, including a woman holding an infant, objected, they were allegedly assaulted and verbally abused.

Vijay pointed out that there are clear rules prohibiting pasting of stickers on residential walls without the owner’s consent and said the violation, followed by assault, must be dealt with strictly.