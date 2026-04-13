Woman assaulted for opposing party sticker pasting near Pollachi, Vijay seeks action

CHENNAI: Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) chief Vijay, in a tweet, has alleged that a video circulating on social media shows a woman and her family members being assaulted near Pollachi in Coimbatore district after they objected to unidentified persons pasting political stickers on their house wall without consent.
In a post on X on the official TVK handle, Vijay condemned the incident and said the act of assaulting women for questioning such violations was unacceptable. He urged the police to take immediate action against those involved and ensure public safety ahead of the polls.
Violation and assault alleged
According to the video, the incident occurred when a group pasted party stickers on the wall of a woman’s house without permission. When the occupants, including a woman holding an infant, objected, they were allegedly assaulted and verbally abused.
Vijay pointed out that there are clear rules prohibiting pasting of stickers on residential walls without the owner’s consent and said the violation, followed by assault, must be dealt with strictly.
Call for action ahead of polls
Stating that such incidents create fear among voters, Vijay said some individuals were resorting to intimidation as elections approach. He alleged that women were being threatened and abused when alone at home.
He urged the police to act swiftly to prevent such incidents and called on the Election Commission to intensify monitoring to ensure that people can cast their votes freely and without fear