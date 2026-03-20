Wish lists surge before DMK wraps ally seat talks

CHENNAI: Even as seat-sharing talks remain inconclusive with some key allies, parties in the DMK-led alliance that have already been allotted seats have begun submitting their "wish lists" of preferred constituencies.
The Congress, which has been allotted 28 Assembly seats, has sought a mix of constituencies, particularly from the southern districts, including Alangulam, Killiyur, Vilavancode, Srivaikuntam, Padmanabhapuram, Virudhunagar, Karaikudi, Tenkasi and Nanguneri.
In addition, the party has also expressed interest in constituencies such as Ambattur, Egmore, Ponneri, Ooty, Sivakasi, Pattukkottai and Velachery. Sources said the Congress has submitted a list of around 39 constituencies, including many of the seats it won in the 2021 Assembly election.
Other alliance partners, including the MDMK and IUML, have also submitted their preferences, focusing largely on southern and western regions.
The MDMK, which will contest three seats on the DMK's 'Rising Sun' symbol and one on its own, has sought constituencies such as Madurai South, Tiruchi East, Manapparai, Sattur, Velachery, Kovilpatti, Tirunelveli, Palladam and Kinathukadavu.
The IUML secured 2 seats from the DMK and has sought the constituencies of Kadayanallur, Palayamkottai, and Papanasam, which have strong Muslim populations.
Party sources said that the final allocation of constituencies will begin only after seat-sharing numbers are finalised with allies, including the VCK, CPM and DMDK.
The DMK leadership remains confident that the stalemate over seat-sharing numbers will be resolved within a day or two, paving the way for finalising constituencies and announcing candidates.