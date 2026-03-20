Wish lists surge before DMK wraps ally seat talks

The Congress, which has been allotted 28 Assembly seats, has sought a mix of constituencies, particularly from the southern districts, including Alangulam, Killiyur, Vilavancode, Srivaikuntam, Padmanabhapuram, Virudhunagar, Karaikudi, Tenkasi and Nanguneri.

In addition, the party has also expressed interest in constituencies such as Ambattur, Egmore, Ponneri, Ooty, Sivakasi, Pattukkottai and Velachery. Sources said the Congress has submitted a list of around 39 constituencies, including many of the seats it won in the 2021 Assembly election.

Other alliance partners, including the MDMK and IUML, have also submitted their preferences, focusing largely on southern and western regions.