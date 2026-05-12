Politics

Why would would 'astrologer' require CM's OSD position: Congress MP Senthil

Former IAS officer Senthil reposted on his 'X' handle, a copy of the letter purportedly appointing Rickey Radhan Pandit Vettrivel as OSD to Chief Minister with immediate effect.
Congress MP Sasikanth Senthil 
Congress MP Sasikanth Senthil 
Updated on

CHENNAI: Congress MP Sasikanth Senthil on Tuesday questioned the posting of "an astrologer" as Officer on Special Duty (OSD) by the TVK government.

Former IAS officer Senthil reposted on his 'X' handle, a copy of the letter purportedly appointing Rickey Radhan Pandit Vettrivel as OSD to Chief Minister with immediate effect.

"Beats me. Why would an astrologer require an OSD position?? Can anyone explain?" wrote the MP for Tiruvalluvar constituency.

The letter, dated May 12, is going viral online. However, official confirmation of the posting is awaited.

astrologer
CM Vijay
Congress MP Senthil

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