Why would 'astrologer' require CM's OSD position: Congress MP Senthil

CHENNAI: Congress MP Sasikanth Senthil on Tuesday questioned the posting of "an astrologer" as Officer on Special Duty (OSD) by the TVK government.
Former IAS officer Senthil reposted on his 'X' handle, a copy of the letter purportedly appointing Rickey Radhan Pandit Vettrivel as OSD to Chief Minister with immediate effect.
"Beats me. Why would an astrologer require an OSD position?? Can anyone explain?" wrote the MP for Tiruvalluvar constituency.
The letter, dated May 12, is going viral online. However, official confirmation of the posting is awaited.