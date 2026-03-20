What's wrong if EPS goes to Delhi for talks, Nainar asks Stalin

He maintained that there was no ambiguity over the NDA's leadership, with the BJP leading at the national level and the AIADMK heading the alliance in the State. "Seat-sharing discussions will be held in Tamil Nadu. There is no confusion on that," he said.

The BJP leader said Union Minister and party election in-charge Piyush Goyal would arrive in Tamil Nadu on Saturday, marking the start of formal consultations among alliance partners on seat allocation. Regarding the venue, he said it would become clear soon, suggesting the talks could be held at the AIADMK headquarters, at Kamalalayam, or elsewhere.