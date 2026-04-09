Voting concludes in Puducherry, its enclaves

PUDUCHERRY: Voting for the 30 Assembly constituencies in the Union Territory of Puducherry concluded at 6 pm on Thursday while people who arrived before the deadline were allowed to wait in queues and cast their votes, officials said.
According to initial estimates, the polling percentage has crossed 86 per cent, they said.
As the NDA is fighting to retain power, the opposition Congress-led bloc is pushing to wrest power from the AINRC-led front in the union territory, centering its campaign on local autonomy and administrative friction.