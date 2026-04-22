Vote for DMK, choose development: CPI

In a statement, CPI State secretary M Veerapandian said the alliance, in power since 2021, delivered governance that positioned Tamil Nadu as a model State, citing gains in industrial investment, jobs, social security, healthcare, education and law and order.

He alleged that despite “obstacles” from the BJP-led Union government — including interventions via the Governor’s office and Union Ministries — the State had sustained progress with political resolve.

Referring to crises such as the COVID-19 pandemic and cyclones, he said the government ensured timely relief despite “inadequate” Union support, earning public trust.

Veerapandian accused the BJP and the Sangh Parivar of pursuing divisive politics, citing controversies such as those at Tiruparankundram, and urged voters to reject such tendencies.