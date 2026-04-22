Vote for DMK, choose development: CPI

CHENNAI: The CPI on Wednesday appealed to voters to extend “overwhelming support” to the DMK-led secular progressive alliance in the April 23 Assembly elections.
In a statement, CPI State secretary M Veerapandian said the alliance, in power since 2021, delivered governance that positioned Tamil Nadu as a model State, citing gains in industrial investment, jobs, social security, healthcare, education and law and order.
He alleged that despite “obstacles” from the BJP-led Union government — including interventions via the Governor’s office and Union Ministries — the State had sustained progress with political resolve.
Referring to crises such as the COVID-19 pandemic and cyclones, he said the government ensured timely relief despite “inadequate” Union support, earning public trust.
Veerapandian accused the BJP and the Sangh Parivar of pursuing divisive politics, citing controversies such as those at Tiruparankundram, and urged voters to reject such tendencies.
He also criticised the Centre’s reported move to increase the strength of the Lok Sabha through delimitation, warning that it could dilute the representation of southern states. He credited Chief Minister MK Stalin’s intervention for stalling the proposal.
Calling it a “critical moment”, the CPI urged the electorate to secure a decisive mandate for the DMK-led alliance to protect State rights, constitutional values and parliamentary democracy.