Vote-bound, five years at stake

It is not the same one-on-one clash for the high seat in Fort St George between the Dravidian majors that Tamil Nadu has been witnessing in the recent decades. That bipolar fixture was blown wide open with the entry of actor Vijay with his TVK, making it a real triangular contest this time around.

The incumbent DMK led by Chief Minister MK Stalin is cautiously optimistic that it has a fair chance to retain power, riding the twin wave of development and welfare, which its leaders and strategists believe, will put the DMK in a good stead among voters.

The AIADMK, on the other hand, is banking on what it perceives as public anger over crime rate, narcotics menace, and allegations of corruption. These have been the main talking points of its general secretary, Edappadi K Palaniswami, who has been crisscrossing the State as the singular face of the NDA.