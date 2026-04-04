Vijay targets rival alliances, pitches TVK as people-centric alternative in Puducherry

PUDUCHERRY: Actor-politician C Joseph Vijay on Saturday asserted that both the Congress-DMK and AINRC-BJP alliances “will not work” and “will be washed out,” as he launched the Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam campaign in Puducherry, positioning it as a people-centric alternative.
Addressing a gathering at Thattanchavady, Vijay said his party had fielded candidates rooted in public life. “I have chosen candidates who stand with the people, as one among them. I place them before you and urge you to make them victorious by voting for the whistle symbol,” he said, opening with a conversational greeting that drew loud cheers.
Mounting a direct attack on rival fronts, he alleged incoherence within the Congress-DMK combine. “They call it an alliance, but in several constituencies they are contesting against each other. Like in Tamil Nadu, this is a confused alliance here too,” he said. He described the AINRC-BJP front as a tired alliance, adding that political commerce is taking place in Puducherry. Emphasising TVK’s independent stance, he said, “We have no direct or indirect understanding with anyone. We have entered the fray placing our trust solely in the people.”
Vijay foregrounded the long-pending demand for full statehood, questioning successive governments at the Centre. Referring to a committee led by Sushma Swaraj, he asked why its recommendations had not been implemented even after two decades. He also flagged alleged lapses in welfare delivery, claiming essential commodities distribution had dwindled and ration shop workers had not been paid for years.
Calling elections a responsibility to answer people’s questions, Vijay cautioned voters against deceptive and opportunistic alliances. “Those who cannot answer the people grow angry at those who raise questions,” he said, projecting TVK as an inclusive platform committed to protecting all communities, including minorities.
Outlining his party’s agenda, Vijay promised legal efforts to secure full statehood without Lt Governor interference, local body elections within six months of forming the government, Rs 25,000 maternity assistance, filling government vacancies, 100 per cent crop insurance, and a Rs 20 per litre diesel subsidy for fishermen. He also pledged health insurance coverage up to Rs 25 lakh per family, free electricity up to 200 units for below-poverty-line households, the creation of a Puducherry State University, and assured development spending for Karaikal, Mahe and Yanam.
Earlier, Vijay held a roadshow from Periya Kalapet to Thattanchavady, drawing large crowds. Police resorted to a mild lathi charge near his caravan to disperse surging supporters, and a fan who climbed onto the vehicle was removed by security personnel.
TVK is contesting 28 of the 30 Assembly seats, with ally Neyam Makkal Kazhagam fielding candidates in two. Polling in the Union Territory is scheduled for April 9.