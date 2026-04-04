Vijay targets rival alliances, pitches TVK as people-centric alternative in Puducherry

Addressing a gathering at Thattanchavady, Vijay said his party had fielded candidates rooted in public life. “I have chosen candidates who stand with the people, as one among them. I place them before you and urge you to make them victorious by voting for the whistle symbol,” he said, opening with a conversational greeting that drew loud cheers.

Mounting a direct attack on rival fronts, he alleged incoherence within the Congress-DMK combine. “They call it an alliance, but in several constituencies they are contesting against each other. Like in Tamil Nadu, this is a confused alliance here too,” he said. He described the AINRC-BJP front as a tired alliance, adding that political commerce is taking place in Puducherry. Emphasising TVK’s independent stance, he said, “We have no direct or indirect understanding with anyone. We have entered the fray placing our trust solely in the people.”