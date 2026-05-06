Vijay reaches out to DMK allies as TVK steps up bid to form government

While informal channels remain open with the AIADMK, TVK leaders indicated that Vijay’s immediate political preference was to secure the backing of parties identified with the secular camp.

“Our leader’s first outreach has been to secular parties. Discussions are also under way with the AIADMK, which, despite its alliance with the BJP, projects itself as a secular party. The immediate focus is on Congress, the VCK and the Left parties. PMK and AMMK leaders are also in touch with us. We have adequate time to prove our majority on the floor of the House and all political options remain open,” a senior TVK leader involved in the negotiations told DT Next.