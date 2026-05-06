Vijay reaches out to DMK allies as TVK steps up bid to form government

CHENNAI: With the post-poll political landscape in Tamil Nadu entering a critical phase, the Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) has initiated a concerted outreach to key constituents of the DMK-led Secular Progressive Alliance (SPA) as party president and Chief Minister-elect C Joseph Vijay intensifies efforts to secure the numbers required to form the government.
Party sources said Vijay has written to AICC president Mallikarjun Kharge, VCK president Thol Thirumavalavan and the leadership of the CPI and CPI(M), seeking their support ahead of the confidence vote in the Assembly.
The move comes amid hectic political activity in Chennai, with TVK continuing negotiations across party lines after emerging as the single largest formation in the Assembly elections, but falling short of the majority mark of 118 in the 234-member House.
While informal channels remain open with the AIADMK, TVK leaders indicated that Vijay’s immediate political preference was to secure the backing of parties identified with the secular camp.
“Our leader’s first outreach has been to secular parties. Discussions are also under way with the AIADMK, which, despite its alliance with the BJP, projects itself as a secular party. The immediate focus is on Congress, the VCK and the Left parties. PMK and AMMK leaders are also in touch with us. We have adequate time to prove our majority on the floor of the House and all political options remain open,” a senior TVK leader involved in the negotiations told DT Next.
In parallel, TVK has begun preparations for the transition of power. Party administrative committee chief coordinator K A Sengottaiyan is expected to meet Assembly Secretary K Srinivasan at the Secretariat to discuss procedural arrangements relating to the formation of the government, including the appointment of a Pro-tem Speaker and the conduct of the floor test.
Meanwhile, deliberations intensified within the AIADMK over the party’s position on the proposed TVK-led government. Legislators-elect C Ve Shanmugam and S P Velumani are understood to be consulting senior functionaries on whether the party should extend support to Vijay or urge AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami to take a final decision on the matter.