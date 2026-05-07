Vijay ordered withdrawal of security cover to ease public inconvenience: TVK

According to Nirmal Kumar, the heightened security deployment in and around Neelankarai and Panaiyur over the past few days had led to traffic disruptions and inconvenience for local residents. Vijay, he said, felt that the public should not be subjected to restrictions or delays because of his movement before formally assuming office.

“Due to convoy arrangements and security checks, motorists and residents in the locality were facing hardship. Our leader advised the police not to continue the security cover for now in the interest of public convenience. Once he takes oath as Chief Minister, the security protocols can resume,” he added.

Late on Wednesday night, the convoy vehicles attached to Vijay’s security detail were withdrawn. On Thursday morning, police personnel stationed outside his residence were also removed, while metal detectors and other security equipment installed at the premises were dismantled.