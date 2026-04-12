Vijay offers Aadhaar-like card for welfare delivery, AI governance push

Addressing a rally in Kanniyakumari, Vijay said the Right to Services Act would be enacted within six months of coming to power, while a "Vettri Tamil Nadu" Super App would be developed to integrate services such as licences, certificates, and grievance redressal, with penal action against officials for delays.

To improve transparency, he proposed a real-time government dashboard to track budget allocations and spending, ending what he termed opaque financial practices. A participatory portal, myvettritamilnadu.in, would allow citizens to suggest policies, monitor schemes and evaluate governance.