Vijay cancels Kanniyakumari public meet, opts for roadshow

TVK functionaries later confirmed that Vijay would instead participate in a roadshow along the bypass stretch from Mahadhanapuram Roundabout to Zero Point in Kanniyakumari. Police permission has been granted for the roadshow between 2 p.m. and 8 p.m., with specific conditions imposed to ensure law and order.

Vijay is travelling from Chennai to Thoothukudi by air and will proceed by road to Kanniyakumari. During his visit, he is expected to campaign in support of TVK candidates in key constituencies, including Kanniyakumari, Nagercoil, Padmanabhapuram, Vilavancode, Kulachal and Killiyoor.

With large crowds anticipated, authorities have deployed heavy police security along the route. Party workers and supporters remain upbeat, expecting the roadshow to generate significant momentum in the closing days of the election campaign.