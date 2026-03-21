Velmurugan's ultimatum to DMK; EPS offers 3 seats

Velmurugan, who has staked claim to three seats and pressed for the fulfilment of 10 demands, voiced frustration over the DMK's "continued silence". "Our demands have not been addressed so far, and there has been no invitation for talks," he said, indicating disquiet within the alliance.

He has set a Sunday deadline for the DMK to respond; failing which, he is expected to take a final call on whether to continue in the alliance.