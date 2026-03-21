Velmurugan's ultimatum to DMK; EPS offers 3 seats

CHENNAI: Escalating pressure on the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) ahead of the Assembly elections, Tamizhaga Vazhvurimai Katchi (TaVK) president T Velmurugan on Saturday issued an ultimatum, seeking clarity on seat-sharing and his party's demands, even as the AIADMK has reportedly initiated backchannel negotiations offering him three constituencies.
Velmurugan, who has staked claim to three seats and pressed for the fulfilment of 10 demands, voiced frustration over the DMK's "continued silence". "Our demands have not been addressed so far, and there has been no invitation for talks," he said, indicating disquiet within the alliance.
He has set a Sunday deadline for the DMK to respond; failing which, he is expected to take a final call on whether to continue in the alliance.
Sources said the AIADMK has offered TaVK the three constituencies it has sought, Panruti, Neyveli and Jayankondam, along with the option to contest under its own symbol. Velmurugan, the sitting MLA from Panruti, is keen on retaining the seat while expanding his footprint in the northern districts through Neyveli and Jayankondam, both of which have a significant Vanniyar voter base.
With the clock ticking, Velmurugan's next move is expected to have a bearing, even though a minor one, on alliance dynamics of the ruling DMK, in the run-up to the polls.