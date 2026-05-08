VCK to announce stand on political situation on May 9

CHENNAI: “After the high-level committee meeting, we will formally address the press on Saturday morning and announce the decisions taken,” Thol Thirumavalavan said on Friday, indicating that the Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi (VCK) would finalise its position on the evolving political situation in Tamil Nadu after consultations with senior leaders.
He said the party would hold a high-level committee meeting through video conference at 5 p.m. on Friday to discuss the prevailing political uncertainty following the Assembly election results.
“ We are not delaying. The results were announced only on May 4 and today is May 8. It is normal in a democratic party structure to discuss issues collectively,” he said.
Though as a party president he had the authority to take decisions, but it was his responsibility to understand the views and sentiments of party functionaries before arriving at any conclusion.
Thirumavalavan said the meeting was being held online as senior leaders were spread across different parts of Tamil Nadu and could not assemble immediately in Chennai.
Responding to questions on speculation about the possibility of the DMK and AIADMK joining hands to form a government, he declined to comment before consulting party leaders.
“It would not be proper for me to express a view without discussing it with our colleagues,” he said.
On whether DMK president MK Stalin had spoken to him amid the evolving political developments, Thirumavalavan said leaders of the Secular Progressive Alliance had already met and discussed the situation.
He said DMK president MK Stalin had conveyed that the alliance respected the people’s verdict and would not create any obstacle to C. Joseph Vijay forming the government.
“He told us openly that respecting the people’s verdict is our duty, and we shared those views among ourselves,” Thirumavalavan said.
However, when asked whether the VCK would support a TVK-led government if approached, he refused to give a direct answer, saying the party had not yet taken a decision and that the matter would be discussed internally before any official position was announced. He called a question on whether VCK will be part of the alliance in which PMK is part as a speculative and repetitive one.