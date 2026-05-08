VCK to announce stand on political situation on May 9

He said the party would hold a high-level committee meeting through video conference at 5 p.m. on Friday to discuss the prevailing political uncertainty following the Assembly election results.

“ We are not delaying. The results were announced only on May 4 and today is May 8. It is normal in a democratic party structure to discuss issues collectively,” he said.

Though as a party president he had the authority to take decisions, but it was his responsibility to understand the views and sentiments of party functionaries before arriving at any conclusion.

Thirumavalavan said the meeting was being held online as senior leaders were spread across different parts of Tamil Nadu and could not assemble immediately in Chennai.