VCK adopts resolution seeking double-digit seats from DMK

At a high-level committee meeting of the party, chaired by its president, Thol Thirumavalavan, several key resolutions were adopted ahead of the forthcoming Assembly election.



The committee resolved that the VCK, which has been a significant contributor to the success of the DMK-led Secular Progressive Alliance since 2019, should seek a “double-digit” number of seats in the upcoming Assembly election, commensurate with its strength. It also urged the leadership to secure one Rajya Sabha seat for the party in the 2028 election.



The meeting further resolved that the DMK-led alliance should strive to defeat right-wing and regressive forces, as well as those indirectly supporting them, and aim for a decisive victory by securing over 200 seats in the Assembly election scheduled for April 23, 2026. The party committed to working with alliance partners across Tamil Nadu with a strong sense of responsibility and intensified grassroots mobilisation.