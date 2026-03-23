VCK adopts resolution seeking double-digit seats from DMK

CHENNAI: Even as the CPM finalised a seat-sharing agreement with the DMK for five seats, down from six seats in the 2021 Assembly election, the Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi (VCK) on Monday insisted on securing a double-digit number of seats in the DMK-led alliance and a Rajya Sabha berth in 2028.
At a high-level committee meeting of the party, chaired by its president, Thol Thirumavalavan, several key resolutions were adopted ahead of the forthcoming Assembly election.
The committee resolved that the VCK, which has been a significant contributor to the success of the DMK-led Secular Progressive Alliance since 2019, should seek a “double-digit” number of seats in the upcoming Assembly election, commensurate with its strength. It also urged the leadership to secure one Rajya Sabha seat for the party in the 2028 election.
The meeting further resolved that the DMK-led alliance should strive to defeat right-wing and regressive forces, as well as those indirectly supporting them, and aim for a decisive victory by securing over 200 seats in the Assembly election scheduled for April 23, 2026. The party committed to working with alliance partners across Tamil Nadu with a strong sense of responsibility and intensified grassroots mobilisation.
Earlier, Thirumavalavan expressed concern over the party’s continued struggle to secure adequate electoral space despite 25 years in active politics, citing structural and social constraints that hinder its growth. Speaking during a Facebook Live interaction with cadres on March 20, he said that contesting elections remained an uphill task.
The Chidambaram MP on Saturday said that discussions with alliance partners were being regularly shared with party functionaries, and noted that he had conveyed during the interaction that the party should be prepared for a scenario where it may not secure a higher number of seats. He sought the cooperation of cadres in this regard.
The VCK has sought a double-digit seat allocation, as against the six seats it contested in the 2021 election. However, the DMK is learnt to have offered only five seats, citing the inclusion of new parties in the alliance.