Vaithilingam refuses to back down, puts up spirited fight against titan Rangasamy

As 75-year old Vaithilingam, former chief minister and now a Lok Sabha MP, walks briskly with folded hands followed by his band of loyal supporters, the public address system lists out his services to the people for over several decades.

Attired in spotless white shirt and dhoti, Vaithilingam, fully aware of his heavyweight opponent --Chief Minister N Rangasamy's clout-- assures voters of much better amenities, standards and employment opportunities if he is elected. In Thattanchavady, the contest is between Rangasamy and Vaithilingam though eight others are in the fray, including Naam Tamizhar Katchi's S Karthikkumari.

As the gathering led by Vaithilingam moves into the quaint little neighbourhood of Avvai Nagar, a long time resident from nearby Pakkamudayanpet, M Vazhvumuni, an elderly man quickens his steps after seeing the Congress party candidate. Taking a long breath, he says, "I am happy to see him, I know him for a long time, he is simple and accessible even when he was the chief minister."