Vaithilingam refuses to back down, puts up spirited fight against titan Rangasamy

PUDUCHERRY: "Anbana Vakala Perumakkaley," (dear voters) blares out of the speakers fitted in the autorickshaws that move into sleepy residential areas in Thattanchavadi Assembly Constituency telling the people about the arrival of Puducherry Pradesh Congress Committee chief Ve Vaithilingam on foot to their neighbourhood to seek their votes.
As 75-year old Vaithilingam, former chief minister and now a Lok Sabha MP, walks briskly with folded hands followed by his band of loyal supporters, the public address system lists out his services to the people for over several decades.
Attired in spotless white shirt and dhoti, Vaithilingam, fully aware of his heavyweight opponent --Chief Minister N Rangasamy's clout-- assures voters of much better amenities, standards and employment opportunities if he is elected. In Thattanchavady, the contest is between Rangasamy and Vaithilingam though eight others are in the fray, including Naam Tamizhar Katchi's S Karthikkumari.
As the gathering led by Vaithilingam moves into the quaint little neighbourhood of Avvai Nagar, a long time resident from nearby Pakkamudayanpet, M Vazhvumuni, an elderly man quickens his steps after seeing the Congress party candidate. Taking a long breath, he says, "I am happy to see him, I know him for a long time, he is simple and accessible even when he was the chief minister."
S Subramani, a resident said though Vaithilingam is no stranger to them, the fight is set to be very tough as he has to take on none other than Rangasamy, praised by his admirers for what they call excellent rule "for the common man by the Makkalin Muthalvar, Vazhum Kamarajar." (People's CM, Living Kamarajar)
Rangasamy is seeking a fifth term as CM and he is now contesting from 2 constituencies Thattanchavadi and Mangalam. In 2021, he won from Thattanchavadi.
Vaithilingam, amid his campaign in scorching sun, speaking to PTI recalled the padayatra held by his party early this year --as part of campaign for polls-- in Puducherry and said people are very enthusiastic to support Congress.
"We have opposed this government, struggled against it for the past five years. Be it Chief Minister Rangasamy, Home Minister Namasivayyam, Speaker Embalam R Selvam, it is the Congress which are in fight against them. I am taking on Rangasamy," he said and expressed full confidence of his party's comfortable win in the Assembly polls.
The PCC chief alleged a major grievance of the people was that they were unable to meet their chief minister, home minister and the speaker to find ways to resolve local issues.
He alleged: "In all these three constituencies represented by the CM, HM and Speaker, people are unable to directly meet whom they have elected, they do not have that opportunity. They have deputed agents to meet people. This is an agent arasangam (rule), even people from CM's constituency will not be able to see him."
Vaithilingam campaigns on "unemployment" and says be it the private or government sector, there are no jobs for the young people and such a situation misleads several youngsters.
When PTI spoke to local residents they had nice words for both the incumbent and ex-chief ministers and goodwill for Rangasamy was also palpable despite several serious corruption allegations against his government. Several residents, however, said that the "job opportunities are limited and many go to either Chennai or Bengaluru in search of better prospects."
While some women pointed to the increase in financial assistance to them from Rs 1,000 per month to Rs 2,500, a ruling AINR Congress supporter listed schemes such as 75 per cent grant for women to buy e-two wheelers.
"As per our assurance fair price shops were opened again and for red-category (Priority households) families 20-kg rice is being provided for free," he said adding for yellow ration cards 10 kg rice is provided for free.
It was also clear that Vaithilingam was facing alleged infighting within the party. Asked on allegations over denial of party ticket for his party colleague, former chief minister V Narayanasamy, he said: "We never denied seat to him. DMK was not inclined to part with the Nellithope Assembly Constituency, which Narayanasamy sought. That was the issue and he himself issued a statement withdrawing from the race. It is the DMK which is fighting from that seat."
Of the 30 seats, Congress is in fray in 16 and the DMK was allotted 14 which provided one seat, Uzhavarkari to VCK.
On confusion related to six Congress party nominees declining to withdraw from the race, he said the party has already declared that they are not official candidates. Uzhavarkari is among the six seats where Congress party's nominees have not withdrawn.
Seat sharing exercise was marked by Congress-DMK slugfest and the leadership of the two parties could resolve issues at the eleventh hour; on the last date of withdrawal of nominations. Vaithilingam denied rift between his party and alliance partner DMK and expressed confidence of winning polls and forming the government.
A resident, M Selvakumaran said the Congress party appeared to target Rangasamy for everything. He said the real, serious issues include a big "dependency" on the Centre by successive regimes and inability to get statehood. "Let politicians focus on real issues," he said.