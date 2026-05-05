Politics

TVK Vijay pays tribute to ideological icons after TVK’s electoral breakthrough

Arriving at the headquarters, Vijay first offered tributes at the statues of the leaders within the premises, marking the occasion a day after the party’s win.
Vijay, president of Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK), on Tuesday paid floral tributes at the party headquarters in Panaiyur
Vijay, president of Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK), on Tuesday paid floral tributes at the party headquarters in Panaiyur
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CHENNAI: A day after registering a significant victory in the Assembly elections, C Joseph Vijay, president of Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK), on Tuesday paid floral tributes to the party’s ideological icons, Velu Nachiyar, K Kamaraj, Periyar E V Ramasamy, B R Ambedkar, and Anjalai Ammal at the party headquarters in Panaiyur.

Arriving at the headquarters, Vijay first offered tributes at the statues of the leaders within the premises, marking the occasion a day after the party’s win.

Vijay, a popular actor-turned-politician who formally launched TVK in 2024, contested his first major election this year. The party secured a notable number of seats in the Assembly, signaling its emergence as a new political force in Tamil Nadu and strengthening Vijay’s position in state politics.

TVK Vijay
assembly elections
electoral breakthrough
offered tributes

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