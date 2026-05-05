TVK Vijay pays tribute to ideological icons after TVK’s electoral breakthrough

CHENNAI: A day after registering a significant victory in the Assembly elections, C Joseph Vijay, president of Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK), on Tuesday paid floral tributes to the party’s ideological icons, Velu Nachiyar, K Kamaraj, Periyar E V Ramasamy, B R Ambedkar, and Anjalai Ammal at the party headquarters in Panaiyur.
Arriving at the headquarters, Vijay first offered tributes at the statues of the leaders within the premises, marking the occasion a day after the party’s win.
Vijay, a popular actor-turned-politician who formally launched TVK in 2024, contested his first major election this year. The party secured a notable number of seats in the Assembly, signaling its emergence as a new political force in Tamil Nadu and strengthening Vijay’s position in state politics.