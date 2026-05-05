TVK Vijay asking support to form the government in the state: AICC leadership directs the TNCC to take the final decision

CHENNAI: AICC General Secretary (Organisation) KC Venugopal, addressing the press at Delhi, said that TVK leader Vijay has requested the Congress party to form the government in Tamil Nadu. The AICC leadership directed the TNCC to take the final decision on the alliance.
On Tuesday, the Congress high-level committee conducted a meeting at Delhi led by Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge and Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi.
After this meeting, AICC General Secretary (Organisation) K.C. Venugopal, addressing the press, said that they discussed the Tamil Nadu political scenario, basically the post-poll situation, and he mentioned that TVK leader Vijay has requested the Congress party to form the government in Tamil Nadu.
"We are clear that the mandate in Tamil Nadu is for a secular government committed to protecting the Constitution. And Congress is determined not to have the BJP and any proxy run the government in Tamil Nadu in any manner," he said. He also noted that Vijay spoke about the legacy of late leader K. Kamaraj. He said accordingly the AICC leadership directed the TNCC to take the final decision on Vijay's request, keeping in view the sentiment of the state reflected in the electoral verdict.