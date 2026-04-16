TVK set to release its election manifesto

CHENNAI: TVK is set to release its much-anticipated election manifesto for the upcoming assembly elections on Thursday afternoon.
According to a statement issued by TVK General Secretary 'Bussy' N Anand on social media platform X, the party chief and Chief Ministerial candidate will unveil the visionary document during a meeting of party functionaries here.
In strict compliance with Election Commission guidelines, attendance at the event has been capped at 800 authorised personnel, said Anand.
The party has clarified that entry is strictly restricted to functionaries who have been issued specific QR code passes, and no unauthorised persons will be allowed.
Urging adherence to electoral norms, the TVK headquarters has issued a strong advisory against public gatherings at the venue.
Pregnant women, children, students, senior citizens, the differently-abled, and those with health ailments have been specifically requested to avoid visiting the hotel. Instead, the party has urged supporters and the general public to watch the event through live telecasts on television and social media platforms.
The manifesto release comes amid the TVK leader's statewide campaign, where he has been outlining the party's action plans directly to the electorate.