TVK Puducherry meet HIGHLIGHTS: Vijay promises free electricity and maternity aid hike

CHENNAI: Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) chief Vijay on Friday (April 4) criticised both the DMK-Congress alliance and the BJP-NR Congress alliance during his speech in Puducherry, calling them “confused” and “exhausted” respectively.
Addressing supporters, Vijay said that neither the Congress nor the BJP, despite being in power at the Centre, had been able to grant statehood to Puducherry.
TVK would make “100 per cent efforts” to secure full statehood for Puducherry.
TVK candidates stand “for the people and with the people.”
If voted to power, local body elections in Puducherry would be conducted within six months of a TVK government being formed.
Maternity financial assistance will be increased to Rs 25,000
A diesel subsidy of Rs 25 litre will be provided for fishing activities
Electricity consumption up to 200 units will be provided free of cost to those living below the poverty line.