Politics

TVK Puducherry meet HIGHLIGHTS: Vijay promises free electricity and maternity aid hike

Vijay said that neither the Congress nor the BJP, despite being in power at the Centre, had been able to grant statehood to Puducherry
TVK chief Vijay in Puducherry
TVK chief Vijay in PuducherryDaily Thanthi
Updated on

CHENNAI: Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) chief Vijay on Friday (April 4) criticised both the DMK-Congress alliance and the BJP-NR Congress alliance during his speech in Puducherry, calling them “confused” and “exhausted” respectively.

Addressing supporters, Vijay said that neither the Congress nor the BJP, despite being in power at the Centre, had been able to grant statehood to Puducherry.

Highlights from Vijay's Puducherry address

  • TVK would make “100 per cent efforts” to secure full statehood for Puducherry.

  • TVK candidates stand “for the people and with the people.”

  • If voted to power, local body elections in Puducherry would be conducted within six months of a TVK government being formed.

  • Maternity financial assistance will be increased to Rs 25,000

  • A diesel subsidy of Rs 25 litre will be provided for fishing activities

  • Electricity consumption up to 200 units will be provided free of cost to those living below the poverty line.

2026 Tamil Nadu Assembly elections
TVK chief Vijay
TVK Puducherry meet

Related Stories

No stories found.
X

DT Next
www.dtnext.in