TVK may spring surprises, no consistency in exit polls: Vaiko

MDMK MP Vaiko said, "Exit polls don't go the same line. Four exit polls say DMK will form the government, and one exit poll's opinion is in favour of AIADMK to form the government. Another opinion poll says Vijay's TVK will come to power... There are different opinions. The results of the exit poll differ from one another. We have to wait and see."

Vaiko said TVK could emerge as a strong force in the 2026 Tamil Nadu elections and may spring surprises, adding that there could be a swing in support among students and first-time voters in its favour.

"TVK will be a force to reckon with, and it may produce surprises. When the results are declared, there is a possibility that there is a swing among the students and first-time voters in favour of TVK," he said.