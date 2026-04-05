TVK chief Vijay declares two pending criminal cases in fresh election affidavit

The fresh affidavit, notarised on April 3, was filed on April 4 by a representative, according to sources. It lists two cases in Chennai and Madurai that were not included in the previous document notarised on March 30.

In the latest filing, the actor disclosed FIR number 74 of 2026 registered at the K5 Peravallur Police Station in Chennai for alleged public disturbance during election campaigning on March 30. Vijay stated in the affidavit that he became aware of this case through social media on April 2.